Soccer-Serie A weekend talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Serie A matches

INTER WINTER CHAMPIONS Inter Milan's sixth consecutive Serie A victory, a 5-0 thrashing of bottom side Salernitana on Friday, coupled with AC Milan's 1-0 defeat by Napoli on Sunday, meant Simone Inzaghi's side have been crowned Italy's winter champions this term.

The mid-season title is taken seriously in Italy, mostly due to historic precedent. Only three times since the league reverted to 20 teams in 2004 have the winter champions failed to finish on top - Napoli in 2015-16 and 2017-18, and last season. Milan were top of a tightly-contested table going into last season's winter break, only for Inter to eventually win the Scudetto.

Inter's form, as their rivals falter, however, means Inzaghi's men are firm favourites to ensure normality will resume this season and the winter leaders see out a title success once more. WHEN IBRA DOESN'T FIRE, NEITHER DO MILAN

A lengthy injury list has not helped matters, but Milan's hopes of winning their first Scudetto since 2011 are fading fast, with a strikeforce too reliant on veteran Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic costing them dear. With Olivier Giroud having only just battled back to fitness and Croatian forward Ante Rebic on the sidelines, the onus was again on Ibrahimovic to produce the goods against Napoli on Sunday at the San Siro.

The 40-year-old rescued a point for a well below-par Milan at Udinese in their previous match, and Ibrahimovic had his side's only real efforts at goal on Sunday. This time, however, he could not find the net, and Napoli took home a crucial three points. "You need the individual moment of quality in the final third and we didn't have that tonight," Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.

"I think it was one of our best performances in terms of aggression, intensity and focus. We just lacked ideas." With Inter threatening to pull away, now four points clear at the top of the standings, Ibrahimovic is going to need more help keep his side in the title race.

MOURINHO'S BOLT OUT OF THE BLUE On paper, Atalanta looked primed to make seven league wins in a row on Saturday against Jose Mourinho's AS Roma, who have struggled for form following their impressive start to the season.

However, Roma threw the form book out of the window as a double from English striker Tammy Abraham helped Mourinho's men to a 4-1 success - their first win over a top five opponent in 19 months. A title challenge looks beyond them at this stage, but such a ruthless display - Roma scored four goals from eight shots - could be just the boost the capital club need.

"This is a really big step forward mentally," Mourinho said. In the past, when under pressure, we did not do well. "Today, we were excellent in every way."

