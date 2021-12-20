Left Menu

Sindhu appointed BWF's Athletes’ Commission member

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 17:13 IST
India shuttler PV Sindhu (file image) Image Credit: ANI
India's two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu was on Monday appointed as a member of the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) Athletes' Commission.

The-26-year-old former world champion was named alongside five others who will serve as members till 2025.

''BWF is pleased to announce the six members of the BWF Athletes' Commission 2021 – 2025: Iris Wang (USA), Robin Tabeling (NED), Greysia Polii (INA), Kim Soyeong (KOR), Pusarla V Sindhu (IND), Zheng Si Wei (CHN),'' the BWF said in a statement.

The Chair and Deputy Chair will be decided among the six members.

''The new Commission will meet soon and decide the Chair and Deputy Chair of the Commission amongst the six members. The Chair of the BWF Athletes' Commission, following a vetting process as required for all Council members, will become a member of Council until the next elections in 2025,'' the BWF added.

Sindhu, who won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, created history by bagging the bronze medal in the Tokyo Games earlier this year.

At the prestigious world championships, Sindhu has won two silvers, besides two bronze and the coveted gold in 2019.

