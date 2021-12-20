Left Menu

Rafael Nadal tests COVID-19 positive after Abu Dhabi exhibition event

Former world number one Rafael Nadal has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spaniard revealed on Monday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 20-12-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 17:26 IST
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (Photo: Twitter/Roland Garros) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Former world number one Rafael Nadal has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spaniard revealed on Monday. The twenty-time Grand Slam champion Spaniard who returned to action at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi last week tested positive for virus upon his arrival in Spain.

"Hi all. I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain," Nadal tweeted. "Both in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi we passed controls every two days and all were negative, the last being on Friday and having the results on Saturday. I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me."

"As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments! Thank you all in advance for your support and understanding," he concluded. Nadal is slated to feature at an ATP 250 in Melbourne that will begin on January 4. He has not competed in an ATP tournament since this year's Citi Open, where he lost against Lloyd Harris in the Round of 16. The 20 times Grand Slam champion is currently No. 6 in the ATP Rankings. (ANI)

