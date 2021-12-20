Cricket-South Africa's T20 Mzansi Super League cancelled again due to COVID-19

South Africa's Twenty20 Mzansi Super League has been cancelled for the second time due to COVID-19 related issues, the country's cricket board (CSA) said on Monday. The 2022 Mzansi Super League was scheduled to be held in February but the board said increased travel restrictions as imposed by many countries on South Africa after the emergence of the Omicron variant made it difficult to host the tournament.

The 2020 edition was also cancelled due to logistical challenges amid the pandemic. The board said the Mzansi Super League will be replaced by a domestic T20 Challenge tournament featuring eight first division teams.

South Africa reported https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/south-africa-reports-record-daily-covid-19-infections-2021-12-15 a record number of daily COVID-19 infections last week in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron variant.

