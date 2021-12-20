Indian Deaf Cricket Association thanks BCCI for forming committee for differently-abled players

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has thanked the BCCI for forming committee for the differently-abled cricketers of the country, which has cleared the decks for them to compete under the Board's aegis.

The BCCI Apex Council had decided to recognise the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) as the only body to promote cricket among physically challenged, deaf, blind and wheelchair participants in April. Earlier this month, the Board approved the formation of a Differently-Abled Cricket Committee (DACC), comprising Ravikant Chauhan, Sumit Jain, and Mahantesh Kivadasannavar, at its AGM.

Jain, the President of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), praised the BCCI and in particular its Secretary Jay Shah for the move.

''We are grateful to Jay Shah, Sourav Ganguly and all other members of BCCI for approving the formation of the Differently-Abled Cricket Committee (DACC). It is a historic decision and on behalf of all the differently-abled cricket fraternity, we would like to thank everyone at BCCI, especially Jay bhai, for making this dream come true,'' Jain said.

''While this development will definitely promote differently-abled cricket in India, it is also expected to drive development for many other aspects of the lives of the differently-abled in the country,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)