Soccer-Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Following is the women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw, held in Nyon on Monday: Quarter-final draw:

Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais

Arsenal v Wolfsburg Real Madrid v Barcelona

First leg: March 22-23 Second leg: March 30-31

Semi-final draw: Real Madrid/Barcelona v Arsenal/Wolfsburg

Juventus/Lyon v Bayern/PSG First leg: April 23-24

