Soccer-Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:07 IST
Following is the women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw, held in Nyon on Monday: Quarter-final draw:
Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais
Arsenal v Wolfsburg Real Madrid v Barcelona
First leg: March 22-23 Second leg: March 30-31
Semi-final draw: Real Madrid/Barcelona v Arsenal/Wolfsburg
Juventus/Lyon v Bayern/PSG First leg: April 23-24
Second leg: April 30-May 1 (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement