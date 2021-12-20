Left Menu

Soccer-Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Following is the women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw, held in Nyon on Monday: Quarter-final draw:

Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais

Arsenal v Wolfsburg Real Madrid v Barcelona

First leg: March 22-23 Second leg: March 30-31

Semi-final draw: Real Madrid/Barcelona v Arsenal/Wolfsburg

Juventus/Lyon v Bayern/PSG First leg: April 23-24

Second leg: April 30-May 1 (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

