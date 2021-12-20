Significant that we have teams all over India competing in I-League: Kushal Das

With the I-League 2021-22 knocking at the door, and all set to kick-off from December 26 onwards, All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das maintained that with some new teams coming in, he is looking forward to another great season of the league. "I would have preferred to have the league under normal conditions. But as it stands, it is very important that we continue operating in a secure bio bubble for the safety of the players and all others involved in putting together this endeavour," said Das in an official release.

The I-League 2021-22 is all set to kick-off from December 26 in three venues, the Mohun Bagan ground in Kolkata, the picturesque Kalyani Stadium, and the Naihati Stadium. Rajasthan United made history by winning the I-League Qualifiers as they became the first team from their state to play at this level. Kenkre FC's participation signifies the return of Mumbai to the I-League after a gap of four years.

"It is extremely significant that we now have teams from all over India competing in the I-League," said Das. "Playing on a home-and-away basis in cities like Jaipur for Rajasthan United, and Hyderabad for Sreenidi Deccan will do wonders for the local fans and help Indian football." The General Secretary also clarified that the relegation procedure will be put into effect from this season again. "We will revert back to the system where there would be relegation from the I-League this season." (ANI)

