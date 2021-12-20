Left Menu

Significant that we have teams all over India competing in I-League: Kushal Das

With the I-League 2021-22 knocking at the door, and all set to kick-off from December 26 onwards, All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das maintained that with some new teams coming in, he is looking forward to another great season of the league.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:09 IST
Significant that we have teams all over India competing in I-League: Kushal Das
AIFF logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the I-League 2021-22 knocking at the door, and all set to kick-off from December 26 onwards, All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das maintained that with some new teams coming in, he is looking forward to another great season of the league. "I would have preferred to have the league under normal conditions. But as it stands, it is very important that we continue operating in a secure bio bubble for the safety of the players and all others involved in putting together this endeavour," said Das in an official release.

The I-League 2021-22 is all set to kick-off from December 26 in three venues, the Mohun Bagan ground in Kolkata, the picturesque Kalyani Stadium, and the Naihati Stadium. Rajasthan United made history by winning the I-League Qualifiers as they became the first team from their state to play at this level. Kenkre FC's participation signifies the return of Mumbai to the I-League after a gap of four years.

"It is extremely significant that we now have teams from all over India competing in the I-League," said Das. "Playing on a home-and-away basis in cities like Jaipur for Rajasthan United, and Hyderabad for Sreenidi Deccan will do wonders for the local fans and help Indian football." The General Secretary also clarified that the relegation procedure will be put into effect from this season again. "We will revert back to the system where there would be relegation from the I-League this season." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021