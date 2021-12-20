Left Menu

UEFA Women's Champions League draw: Holders Barcelona to face Real Madrid in QFs

Holders Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals after the UEFA Women's Champions League draw set the road to May's decider in Turin on Monday.

ANI | Nyon | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:08 IST
UEFA Women's Champions League draw: Holders Barcelona to face Real Madrid in QFs
UEFA Women's Champions League trophy (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Holders Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals after the UEFA Women's Champions League draw set the road to May's decider in Turin on Monday. Also in March's ties, seven-time champions Lyon meet final hosts Juventus, Arsenal take on fellow former champions Wolfsburg and last season's two beaten semi-finalists are paired in Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The semi-final draw has also been made, with a potential tie between Lyon and Paris among the possibilities. The first leg of the quarter-finals will take place from March 22-23, 2022, and the second leg, March 30-31, 2022.

The eight teams emerged after qualifying from the competition's first-ever home-and-away group stage, played between October and December, with last season's runners-up Chelsea among the clubs missing out. The full schedule of the ties will be confirmed in due course. The so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes in the quarter-finals or semi-finals will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, then it goes to a penalty shoot-out.

The draw for the competition's semi-final also took place and will look as follows: Real Madrid/Barcelona vs Arsenal/Wolfsburg; Juventus/Lyon vs Bayern/Paris. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021