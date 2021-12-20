Cricket-South Africa v India series to be held behind closed doors due to COVID-19
South Africa's upcoming home cricket series against India will be played without spectators due to a wave of COVID-19 infections, Cricket South Africa said on Monday.
South Africa host India in a three-test series beginning on Sunday. The teams are also scheduled to play three one-day internationals.
