Hockey Inter-Departmental C'ships: Services Sports Control Board taste victory on Day 3

The 1st Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2021 witnessed plenty of solid action on Day-3 here in Bengaluru, Karnataka. In the first match of the day, Services Sports Control Board picked up their second win, defeating Central Reserve Police Force by 4-0 to take the top spot in Pool A. Both the teams started off well, but Services Sports Control Board captain Jugraj Singh managed to breach the fort and scored the first goal in the 8th minute of the match.

Pawan Rajbhar added the second goal with a stunning strike in the 22nd minute while Lovedeep Singh extended the lead by 3-0 in the 39th minute, while Manjeet added the fourth goal in the 42nd minute to give Services Sports Control Board well deserved victory. In the 2nd match of the day, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. As soon as the hooter blew, Canara Bank's Pruthvi Raj G. N. made a threatening circle penetration and opened the scoring for his team in the 2nd minute.

Five minutes later, Punjab National Bank's Naveen Antil scored the equalizer in the 7th minute. Both teams defended well and could not score any goals till the end of the 2nd quarter. Bhagat Singh Dhillon gave Punjab National Bank a 2-1 lead in the 44th minute. Sukhjeet Singh scored the third goal for his team in the 48th minute, but Somaiah Kuppanda scored the 2nd goal in the 52nd minute, and Pruthvi Raj G. N. scored the third goal in the 60th minute for Canara Bank, and the Pool B match ended in 3-3 draw. Punjab and Sind Bank picked up a big 8-3 win against Sashastra Seema Bal in the match to take top spot in Pool D. The first 15 minutes of the match saw both teams preventing any goals, but Prabhjot Singh broke the shackles with the first goal for Punjab & Sind Bank in the 21st minute. Maninder Singh and Gaganpreet Singh scored two more goals giving his team a 3-0 lead going into the third quarter.

Sashastra Seema Bal captain A Santikumar Sharma scored the first goal for his team in the 33rd minute, but Parvinder Singh scored the fourth goal in the 34th minute and Maninder Singh added in the fifth goal in the 36th minute for Punjab and Sind Bank. The final quarter saw plenty of action as Naveen Kumar scored the 2nd goal for Sashastra Seema Bal in the 49th minute. But goals from Gaganpreet Singh in the 52nd minute, Harmanjit Singh in the 56th minute, and Maninder Singh in the 57th minute gave them a hefty lead. Konjengbam Naocha Singh scored a late goal in the 58th minute, but it was not enough to change the outcome, and Punjab and Sind Bank picked up an 8-3 win.

The fourth game of the day saw an intense Group C battle between Central Industrial Security Force and Tamil Nadu Police. Ashok Kumar Soni opened the scoring in the match in the 11th minute as Central Industrial Security Force took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Both teams created plenty of chances in the next quarter but were unable to change the scoreline. Padmanabhan found the equalizer for Tamil Nadu Police in the 41st minute, but in the final quarter, Harpreet Singh scored the second goal in the 49th minute, and Sushil Kullu scored the third goal in the 56th minute as Central Industrial Security Force won the match by 3-1.

In the final match of the day, the Comptroller and Auditor General Of India faced off against Railway Sports Promotion Board in the Pool C match. Sheshe Gowda Bm scored the first goal in the 18th minute after a cagey first quarter as Railway Sports Promotion Board took a 1-0 lead. Senior India player Amit Rohidas doubled his team's lead in the 32nd minute to make it 2-0. Pardeep Singh scored the third goal for his team in the 51st minute. Despite creating several chances, the Comptroller and Auditor General Of India could not cover the deficit and Railway Sports Promotion Board won the match by 3-0.

The Pool A match between Defence Accounts Sports Control Board and I.T.B.P Central Hockey Team was forfeited, resulting in a 5-0 default win for I.T.B.P Central Hockey Team. (ANI)

