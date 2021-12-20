The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC in Bambolim.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-HOCK-ACT-IND-PREVIEW ACT hockey: Confident India start as overwhelming favourites against Japan in semifinal Dhaka, Dec 20 (PTI) Back to their best after a slow start, defending champions and Olympic bronze-medallist India would start as overwhelming favourites against Asian Games gold winner Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament here on Tuesday.

SPO-BAD-SRIKANTH Redemption tale: The Srikanth story of guts and grit New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) From being at the pinnacle of global rankings to hitting nadir by failing to qualify for the Olympics, K Srikanth has seen it all in a matter of four years. So, it was hardly a surprise that the seasoned shuttler's celebrations seemed muted after the history-making world championships silver.

SPO-CRI-JAMIESON-INTERVIEW I think I have been lucky against India but Kanpur Test was reassuring: Kyle Jamieson By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Kyle Jamieson has had a fair degree of success in four of the five Tests that he has played against India but the giant New Zealand seamer attributes a lot of it to the groundwork done by senior bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-QUARTERS-PREVIEW UP have slight edge over Himachal; TN-Karnataka set for interesting QF clash Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) An in-form Uttar Pradesh will fancy their chances against Himachal Pradesh while Tamil Nadu face a stiff challenge against a resurgent Karnataka when two of the quarter-final matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy are played here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMBINATION Team Combination: Choice between Shardul the all-rounder and one among Vihari, Rahane as extra batter By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Will it be Virat Kohli's preferred five-bowler template which features all-rounder Shardul Thakur or will an extra batter in Ajinkya Rahane come in keeping in view the bouncy conditions? SPO-BAD-INDIA-OPEN-FIELD Sindhu, Srikanth and Lakshya to headline India Open 2022 New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, reigning world championships runner-up Kidambi Srikanth and bronze winner Lakshya Sen will be the top draw at the 2022 India Open, scheduled from January 11-16 in the national capital.

SPO-CRI-SA-IND-SPECTATORS Boxing Day Test between India and SA to be played without spectators: Report Johannesburg, Dec 20 (PTI) The first Test between India and South Africa starting at Centurion on December 26 will be played without spectators as the host country's cricket board is not selling tickets in view of the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, according to a report.

SPO-BAD-BWF-SINDHU Sindhu appointed BWF's Athletes’ Commission member New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) India's two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu was on Monday appointed as a member of the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) Athletes' Commission.

SPO-CRI-CSA-INQUIRY CSA reviews SJN report, to launch formal inquiry into conduct of Smith and Boucher Johannesburg, Dec 20 (PTI) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced it will launch a formal inquiry into the conduct of current director Graeme Smith and national team's head coach Mark Boucher after reviewing the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) Commission report.

SPO-TENNIS-IND-RAJPAL-ZEESHAN India lacks structured programme but we are on way to create one: Davis Cup captain and coach By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The lack of depth in Indian tennis is due to the lack of a structured programme, Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal said on Monday but, along with coach Zeeshan Ali, expressed optimism that the establishment of National Tennis Centre will soon start producing players to take the game forward. SPO-FOOT-LD AIFF Plan for I-League champion side playing in ISL from 2023 remains intact: AIFF New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The I-League champion side will play in the top-tier Indian Super League from 2023 onwards, All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said on Monday.

SPO-CRI-NZ-PAK-LD TOUR NZ to return to Pakistan in 2023 to make up for September's abandoned limited overs tour Karachi, Dec 20 (PTI) New Zealand will tour Pakistan in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches to make up for this year's abandoned limited overs series and also play two Tests and three ODIs next year, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

SPO-CRI-PANT-UTTARAKHAND-AMBASSADOR Rishabh Pant appointed as Uttarakhand's brand ambassador New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Swashbuckling India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been appointed the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand with an aim to promote sports and create mental health awareness among the state's youth.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-ATKMB-NEUFC All eyes on ATKMB, acid test for NorthEast United Margao, Dec 20 (PTI) Three days after parting ways with the event's most successful coach, all eyes will be on ATK Mohun Bagan's dugout when the heavyweights of Indian football take on NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.

SPO-SWIM-IND Srihari Nataraj makes it a hat-trick of records at World Championships Abu Dhabi, Dec 20 (PTI) Star Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj continued his record-breaking spree at the FINA short course World Championships here on Monday, registering his third 'Best Indian time' in the tournament.

SPO-BAJRANG-SCHOOL In Meet the Champions' next episode, Bajrang to visit Aarohi Model School in Panipat New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Olympic bronze-medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday said he will visit the Aarohi Model School in Panipat on December 23 as part of the 'Meet the Champions' programme and discuss about sports and balanced diet with the students there.

