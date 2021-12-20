Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League set to plough through festive schedule despite COVID surge

Premier League clubs have agreed to continue playing games scheduled over the festive period despite a surge in COVID-19 cases postponing several fixtures, the BBC reported on Monday. There could be some adjustment of the schedule for Cup games, though, with talks between clubs and authorities to scrap FA Cup replays in rounds three and four, and to reduce League Cup semi-final ties to one-leg matches, the report added.

Premier League clubs have agreed to continue playing games scheduled over the festive period despite a surge in COVID-19 cases postponing several fixtures, the BBC reported on Monday. Ten Premier League games have been postponed this month due to outbreaks amid a busy schedule where teams are set to play three times between Boxing Day and Jan. 3.

Only four of the 10 weekend's fixtures were played after teams told the Premier League they were unable to name a full strength side. Clubs will be expected to play games so long as they have 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper, the BBC said.

The Premier League did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There could be some adjustment of the schedule for Cup games, though, with talks between clubs and authorities to scrap FA Cup replays in rounds three and four, and to reduce League Cup semi-final ties to one-leg matches, the report added.

