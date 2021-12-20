Ghislaine Maxwell 'knew exactly what she was doing,' prosecutor says in closing argument

Ghislaine Maxwell "knew exactly what she was doing" when she lured teenager girls into a trap to have sexual contact with late financier Jeffrey Epstein, a prosecutor said in her closing argument at the British socialite's criminal trial on Monday. "Maxwell was conspiring with Epstein to abuse underage girls," Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe said. "Maxwell sent a teenage girl into a massage room with an adult man. She knew exactly what she was doing."

Her argument followed a three-week trial which included testimony from four women who said Epstein abused them when they were teenagers. Many of those encounters began as massages before escalating, prosecutors said. Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and other crimes. Prosecutors say she recruited and groomed teenage girls to be abused by Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

She could face up to 70 years in prison if convicted on the six counts she faces at this trial. Maxwell also is charged with two counts of perjury, which will be tried at a later date. Her attorneys argue that she is being treated as a stand-in for Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges. The defense has sought to portray the accounts of her four accusers as not credible.

Maxwell frequently jotted down notes on yellow post-its in the courtroom on Monday while listening to Moe's argument, which focused largely on Jane, a pseudonym for a woman who testified that she was first abused by Epstein when she was 14 in 1994 and that Maxwell sometimes participated in the encounters. Maxwell's attorneys aggressively challenged Jane's credibility on cross-examination, pressing her on why she did not come forward about her abuse until she was an adult and noting that she did not implicate Maxwell during initial conversations with law enforcement.

On Monday, Moe said Jane's account was corroborated by flight records that showed she flew on Epstein's private plane as a teenager, as well as the testimony of a former manager of Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, estate who recalled seeing her at the property. "The lengths the defense went to try to discredit Jane just tells you how devastating her testimony was," Moe said.

Moe argued that Maxwell's presence made young girls feel comfortable spending time with Epstein. Otherwise, receiving an invitation to spend time with a middle-aged man would have seemed "creepy" and "set off alarm bells," Moe said. "Epstein could not have done this alone," Moe said. "When that man is accompanied by a posh, smiling, respectable, age-appropriate woman, that's when everything starts to seem legitimate. And when that woman … acts like it's totally normal for that man to touch those girls, it lures them into a trap."

After Moe finishes, Maxwell's defense will present its summation before the jury begins deliberating.

