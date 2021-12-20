Left Menu

This will motivate children to pursue sports: PM Modi on Bajrang Punia's initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude towards wrestler Bajrang Punia for participating in the sequel of Meet the Champions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 22:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude towards wrestler Bajrang Punia for participating in the sequel of Meet the Champions. Under this initiative, Bajrang Punia will visit Aarohi Model School in Panipat and talk to the students about sports and a balanced diet.

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi wrote in Hindi, "This will not only be an interesting program for the children, but it will also motivate them to pursue sports as well as life. @BajrangPuniaSir, this effort of yours will also create a new awareness among them regarding nutrition." Earlier, Punia also took to his Twitter and informed in Hindi, "I am extremely happy that I am going to participate in the sequel of Meet the Champions. On 23rd December, I am coming to the famous Aarohi Model School in Panipat and will talk to the children about sports and a balanced diet there. @PMOIndia, @narendramodi, @ianuragthakur."

Earlier this year, Punia won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

