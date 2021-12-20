Ghislaine Maxwell was 'complicit' in Epstein's sex abuse, prosecutor says in closing argument

Ghislaine Maxwell was "complicit" in the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls, a prosecutor said on Monday in her closing argument at the British socialite's criminal trial, urging jurors to "hold her accountable." Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe's two-hour closing argument followed a three-week trial which included testimony from four women who said Epstein abused them when they were teenagers. Moe pushed back against the defense's description of Maxwell as unaware of Epstein's behavior.

"Ghislaine Maxwell made her own choices. She committed crimes hand in hand with Jeffrey Epstein. She was a grown woman who knew exactly what she was doing," Moe said. "She knew. She was complicit. She is guilty," she added.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and other crimes. Prosecutors say she recruited and groomed teenage girls to be abused by Epstein between 1994 and 2004. She could face up to 70 years in prison if convicted on the six counts she faces at this trial. Maxwell also is charged with two counts of perjury, which will be tried at a later date.

Her attorneys argue that she is being treated as a stand-in for Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges. The defense has sought to portray the accounts of her four accusers as not credible. Defense attorney Laura Menninger is expected to make a closing argument on Maxwell's behalf later on Monday before the jury begins deliberating.

Maxwell frequently jotted down notes on yellow post-its in the courtroom on Monday while listening to Moe's argument, which included repeated references to $30 million in payments Epstein made to Maxwell in the 1990s and early 2000s. Maxwell and Epstein dated during that period, and Maxwell continued to work for Epstein as a manager for his various personal properties after their romantic relationship ended. Moe said Maxwell's recruitment of girls for Epstein allowed her to maintain her luxurious lifestyle.

"You don't give someone $30 million unless they're giving you exactly what you want, and what Epstein wanted was to touch underage girls," Moe said. "It was payment for committing terrible crimes with Jeffrey Epstein." Moe argued that Maxwell's presence made young girls feel comfortable spending time with Epstein. Otherwise, receiving an invitation to spend time with a middle-aged man would have seemed "creepy" and "set off alarm bells," Moe said.

"Epstein could not have done this alone," Moe said. "When that man is accompanied by a posh, smiling, respectable, age-appropriate woman, that's when everything starts to seem legitimate. And when that woman … acts like it's totally normal for that man to touch those girls, it lures them into a trap."

