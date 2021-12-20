Sports News Roundup: Nadal tests positive for COVID-19 after Abu Dhabi comeback; Chinese tennis star Peng denies she made accusation of sexual assault and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chinese tennis star Peng denies she made accusation of sexual assault

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made early last month had been misunderstood. Peng's well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and rights groups when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

Cricket-'Outplayed': England greats rue second straight Ashes defeat in Australia

England's heavy 275-run loss to Australia in the second Ashes test on Monday had former players questioning not only the tourists' team selection in Adelaide but also their batting abilities. Australia went 2-0 up in the five-match series and Monday marked 4,000 days since England had won an Ashes test Down Under, their last victory coming in the 2010-11 series.

Tennis-Nadal tests positive for COVID-19 after Abu Dhabi comeback

Rafa Nadal said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from his comeback appearance at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week. The 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one said he was having some "unpleasant moments" but was hoping to feel better soon and would keep people informed about his plans over future tournaments.

Man Utd to name managing director Arnold as CEO - Sky News

Manchester United will appoint managing director Richard Arnold as its new chief executive officer in the coming days, effectively replacing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward as the soccer club's boss, Sky News reported on Monday. A spokesperson for the English Premier League club, which has not had a CEO since David Gill's departure in 2013, declined to comment on "speculation" when contacted by Reuters.

Soccer-Allegri remains optimistic despite Juve Serie A struggles

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted he is remaining optimistic that the Turin club can still have a successful season despite their struggles in Serie A this term. Serie A's most successful club got back to winning ways at Bologna at the weekend, but a Scudetto challenge looks to be beyond them for the second season in a row, with leaders Inter Milan 12 points ahead of Allegri's seventh-placed side.

Soccer-Biennial World Cup would raise extra $4.4 billion FIFA delegates told

International football leaders were told by FIFA on Monday that a switch to a biennial World Cup would create an extra $4.4 billion in revenues for the world body. FIFA is holding a 'global summit' of leaders of national football federations to discuss their proposal to increase the frequency of the World Cup from every four years to every two.

Soccer-Premier League set to plough through festive schedule despite COVID surge

Premier League clubs have agreed to continue playing games scheduled over the festive period despite a surge in COVID-19 cases postponing several fixtures, the BBC reported on Monday. Ten Premier League games have been postponed this month due to outbreaks amid a busy schedule where teams are set to play three times between Boxing Day and Jan. 3.

Cricket-Australia remain pink perfect, England lose Ashes plot again

England have not won an Ashes series in Australia since 2010-11, and their decade of drought Down Under is almost certain to continue after Joe Root's team slipped 2-0 behind their nemesis on Monday. Unlike in the series opener in Brisbane, England managed to take the day-night second test to its final day, but the nature of their 275-run defeat was equally deflating.

Soccer-Xavi thinks Sevilla should serve as example to Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wants his team to be aggressive and fearless as they face second placed Sevilla in LaLiga on Tuesday, while also showing great respect and admiration for their rivals. "They are doing things very well," Xavi told a news conference on Monday.

Soccer-Arteta says Arsenal trying to keep 'positive approach' amid COVID-19 crisis

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the recent disruption caused by COVID-19 in the Premier League posed a difficult challenge for the club but they are trying to cope with the situation by keeping a positive mindset. Ten Premier League games were postponed this month due to outbreaks at several clubs, including six matches at the weekend, though Arsenal's game with Leeds United went ahead with Arteta's team winning 4-1 at Elland Road on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)