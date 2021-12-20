Left Menu

German clubs ask for game to be replayed after racist abuse

Two German soccer clubs asked Monday for their game to be replayed after it was abandoned following racist abuse.The third-division game between Duisburg and Osnabrck was halted Sunday after monkey chants were aimed at Osnabrck forward Aaron Opoku, the referee said.

PTI | Duisburg | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 22:27 IST
German clubs ask for game to be replayed after racist abuse
  • Country:
  • Germany

Two German soccer clubs asked Monday for their game to be replayed after it was abandoned following racist abuse.

The third-division game between Duisburg and Osnabrück was halted Sunday after monkey chants were aimed at Osnabrück forward Aaron Opoku, the referee said. Osnabrück did not want to resume the game, which was called off.

It was the first time a game was abandoned because of racism in Germany's national professional men's soccer leagues, so there is uncertainty over how to record the result. Both clubs said Monday the game should be replayed, rather than awarded as a forfeit to either club.

A final decision rests with the German soccer federation as the sport's governing body.

In a joint statement, Duisburg President Ingo Wald said both clubs wanted ''football to leave the field in this situation as the winner and not the loser'' and so a replay is ''the only right decision.'' The clubs have pledged to support an investigation. Police in Duisburg said Sunday that a 55-year-old man was suspected of shouting an insult and that investigations were continuing. The German soccer federation announced a new anti-racism initiative Monday with financial support from the government and a focus on working with third-division clubs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021