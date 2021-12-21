Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League reports record 90 COVID-19 cases in past week

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 00:22 IST
A record 90 new cases of COVID-19 were detected among Premier League players and staff in the past week, the league said on Monday, as clubs decided https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/premier-league-set-plough-through-festive-schedule-despite-covid-surge-2021-12-20 to press ahead with the busy festive fixture list despite the escalating crisis.

"The league can today confirm that between Monday 13 December and Sunday 19 December, a record 12,345 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 90 new positive cases," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2211279.

