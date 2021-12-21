Soccer-Former Russia manager Cherchesov takes over at Ferencvaros

Left Menu

Former Russia national team boss Stanislav Cherchesov will take over as head coach at Hungarian first division champions Ferencvaros, replacing Austrian Peter Stoeger after his brief term in charge, the team said on Monday.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 21-12-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 03:09 IST
Former Russia national team boss Stanislav Cherchesov will take over as head coach at Hungarian first division champions Ferencvaros, replacing Austrian Peter Stoeger after his brief term in charge, the team said on Monday. Russia sacked Cherchesov in July after they finished bottom of their group at the European Championship.

"While boasting few trophies as manager, he has triggered positive changes at all of his clubs," Ferencvaros said in a statement on their website. Ferencvaros, Hungarian champions for the past three seasons, described the former goalkeeper as a confident, tough and resolute manager capable of reining in egos.

"Cherchesov is known for his calm demeanour, not raising his voice either at practice or during matches. He is usually at his angriest, when he whispers," the club said, adding that the new manager was on good terms with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A former Russia goalkeeper, the experienced 58-year-old was hailed as a national hero during the 2018 World Cup for leading the country to the quarter-finals.

