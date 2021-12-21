Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chinese tennis star Peng denies she made accusation of sexual assault

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made early last month had been misunderstood. Peng's well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and rights groups when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

Cricket-'Outplayed': England greats rue second straight Ashes defeat in Australia

England's heavy 275-run loss to Australia in the second Ashes test on Monday had former players questioning not only the tourists' team selection in Adelaide but also their batting abilities. Australia went 2-0 up in the five-match series and Monday marked 4,000 days since England had won an Ashes test Down Under, their last victory coming in the 2010-11 series.

NHL-Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down due to COVID-19

The National Hockey League (NHL) has shut down the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens at least through Dec. 26 due to the continued spread of COVID-19, it announced on Monday, with nine of the league's 32 teams now paused. The NHL said the Blue Jackets' remaining two games before the holiday break, against the Buffalo Sabres later on Monday and at the Sabres on Thursday, were postponed. Montreal's remaining games before the break had already been postponed.

Tennis-Nadal tests positive for COVID-19 after Abu Dhabi comeback

Rafa Nadal said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from his comeback appearance at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week. The 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one said he was having some "unpleasant moments" but was hoping to feel better soon and would keep people informed about his plans over future tournaments.

Man Utd to name managing director Arnold as CEO - Sky News

Manchester United will appoint managing director Richard Arnold as its new chief executive officer in the coming days, effectively replacing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward as the soccer club's boss, Sky News reported on Monday. A spokesperson for the English Premier League club, which has not had a CEO since David Gill's departure in 2013, declined to comment on "speculation" when contacted by Reuters.

Soccer-Allegri remains optimistic despite Juve Serie A struggles

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted he is remaining optimistic that the Turin club can still have a successful season despite their struggles in Serie A this term. Serie A's most successful club got back to winning ways at Bologna at the weekend, but a Scudetto challenge looks to be beyond them for the second season in a row, with leaders Inter Milan 12 points ahead of Allegri's seventh-placed side.

Soccer-Infantino says he has majority backing for biennial World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes he has majority backing for his biennial World Cup plan, after national football leaders were told the switch would create an extra $4.4 billion in revenues for the world body. FIFA held a 'global summit' of leaders of national football federations to discuss its proposal to increase the frequency of the World Cup from every four years to two.

Soccer-Inter looking to see out memorable 2021 in style

Inter Milan will look to go out with a bang in the Italian top flight's final round of fixtures before the winter break this week after a year to remember for Simone Inzaghi's Serie A table toppers. Inter lifted their first Scudetto in 11 years in May, finishing 12 points ahead of rivals AC Milan in second.

Soccer-Premier League to plough through festive schedule despite COVID surge

Premier League clubs have agreed to continue playing games scheduled over the festive period despite several fixtures being postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the league announced after a meeting between all teams on Monday. Ten Premier League games have been postponed this month due to outbreaks amid a busy schedule where teams are set to play three times between Boxing Day and Jan. 3.

Olympics-Kerr named head coach of U.S. men's basketball national team

The Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr has been named head coach for the United States men's basketball team and will lead them as they look to defend their Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Games in Paris. Kerr has won eight NBA championships as a player and a coach and was assistant coach on the most recent USA staff.

