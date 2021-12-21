Left Menu

NHL-League, players' body agree early holiday break amid COVID-19 cases

The National Hockey League (NHL) and its players' body have agreed to begin their holiday break after Tuesday's matches, they said in a joint statement. The regular season schedule is set to resume on Dec. 27, they added in Monday's statement. Several teams in the league have been affected by the spread of COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 08:57 IST
NHL-League, players' body agree early holiday break amid COVID-19 cases

The National Hockey League (NHL) and its players' body have agreed to begin their holiday break after Tuesday's matches, they said in a joint statement. The regular season schedule is set to resume on Dec. 27, they added in Monday's statement.

Several teams in the league have been affected by the spread of COVID-19. It was originally set to shut down from Friday to Sunday for Christmas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021