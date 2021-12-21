Left Menu

Huge honour to lead Lahore Qalandars in PSL, says Shaheen Shah Afridi

Lahore Qalandars have named Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the skipper of the team ahead of the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 21-12-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 08:59 IST
Huge honour to lead Lahore Qalandars in PSL, says Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Image: Shaheen Shah Afridi's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Lahore Qalandars have named Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the skipper of the team ahead of the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Shaheen has replaced Sohail Akhtar, who was the captain of Lahore Qalandars for the last two PSL seasons.

Shaheen said it is a huge honour for him to lead Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming season of PSL. "What a humbling journey, Alhumdulillah! It's a huge honor to Captain @lahoreqalandars - the most popular franchise of @thePSLt20. We'll play together as a team and win both hearts and the trophy iA Thanks @sameenrana @atifnaeemrana @AJavedOfficial bhai for the opportunity," Shaheen Shah Afridi tweeted.

Earlier this month, Lahore Qalandars included Pakistan's flamboyant batter, Fakhar Zaman, for the sixth successive year in Platinum Category, while also picking Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam (both Pakistan) and England's pair of Harry Brook, Phil Salt during the players draft. They will be in greens alongside Ahmed Daniyal, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Lahore Qalandars (Sunday's picks) - Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan, Platinum), Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan), Harry Brook, Phil Salt (both England) (all Gold), Dean Foxcroft (South Africa), Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan) (both silver), Maaz Khan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging), Samit Patel and Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Pakistan) (England) (Supplementary) Final squad: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, (all Platinum), Haris Rauf (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), David Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez (both Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Phil Salt (all Gold), Ahmed Daniyal, Dean Foxcroft, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam, Zeeshan Ashraf (all Silver), Maaz Khan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging), Samit Patel and Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary)

The seventh edition of the tournament will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and February 10-27 in Lahore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021