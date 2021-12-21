Left Menu

Hockey National C'ships: Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to lock horns in final

Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are through to the final of the 11th Hockey India senior men's National Championship here in Pimpri Chinchwad after winning their respective semis matches.

21-12-2021
Representative image (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are through to the final of the 11th Hockey India senior men's National Championship here in Pimpri Chinchwad after winning their respective semis matches. In the first semi-final on Monday, Uttar Pradesh edged past Karnataka 2-1 in a closely fought encounter. Mohammad Amir Khan (4') and Vishal Singh (8') got on the scoresheet for Uttar Pradesh, while captain Mohd. Raheel (22') scored the only goal for Karnataka, who put up a spirited fight in a neck-and-neck battle.

In the second semi-final, Punjab registered a thrilling 3-0 win over Maharashtra to enter the Final of the tournament. Captain Rupinder Pal Singh (28', 46') starred with a brace and Surdarshan Singh (38') chipped in with a goal for the winning team. The 3rd/4th Place match will be played between Karnataka and Maharashtra on Tuesday followed by the final between Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on the same day. (ANI)

