Ashes: Warne proposes 4 changes in England squad for Boxing Day Test

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has suggested four changes in England playing XI if the visitors want to win the third Ashes Test after going in the second.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 21-12-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 09:32 IST
England cricket team (Image: England Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has suggested four changes in England playing XI if the visitors want to win the third Ashes Test after going in the second. Jhye Richardson scalped five wickets in the second innings as Australia defeated England by 275 runs in the second Ashes Test.

With this win, Australia has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The Boxing Day Test will begin on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Warner, the spin legend, congratulated Australia and said England must include a spinner for the Boxing Day Test which gets underway later this week.

"Congrats to the Aussies on a hard fought win. England have a lot to do heading to Melbourne as they are now 2-0 down. They must start by picking the correct team including a spinner for the conditions. Crawley, Wood, Bairstow & Leach would make my team. For Oz Cummins for Neeser," Warne tweeted. Resuming the final session on Day 5 at 180/8, England was given a body blow almost immediately as Jhye Richardson dismissed Jos Buttler (26). The Three Lions' wicketkeeper's 207-ball stay came to an unfortunate end as he was hit wicket.

The final wicket of James Anderson (2) was taken by Richardson and Australia registered an emphatic win in the second Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

