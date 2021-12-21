Left Menu

SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic charged with violent conduct against referee, show caused

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 10:40 IST
SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic charged with violent conduct against referee, show caused
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Tuesday charged SC East Bengal player Antonio Perosevic with ''violent conduct against referee'' following his red card incident during their ISL match against NorthEast United FC on December 17.

The player was show caused by the national federation's disciplinary body.

The game took place at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

The charge notice issued by the committee states Perosevic was ''expelled for using excessive force against referee''.

''Perosevic has been reported violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code,'' an ISL media release read.

He faces ''sanctions for serious infringement punishable by an expulsion undertaken against Match Officials'', according to Article 50 of the Code.

The player has been provided time till December 23 to submit a reply, defending his actions.

Perosevic will remain ineligible for selection as he serves an automatic one-match ban in SC East Bengal's next game against Hyderabad FC on December 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021