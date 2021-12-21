Left Menu

ISL: Clean sheet against Jamshedpur is 'good foundation' to build on, says Gurpreet Sandhu

Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu feels that the clean sheet against Jamshedpur FC is a "good foundation" to build their momentum in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 21-12-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 12:06 IST
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Photo/ Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu feels that the clean sheet against Jamshedpur FC is a "good foundation" to build their momentum in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC were involved in a game that had everything except a goal. The two sides played out an engaging goalless stalemate at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

"It's a good foundation (clean sheet) to start on. We've had a difficult run obviously, but the last two games have given us a lot of positives to take with us and hopefully we can continue with this attitude and get some results in the league," said Sandhu after the game as per the ISL website. The Bengaluru FC goalkeeper said the players need to be courageous enough to pull out wins from tough games in the ongoing ISL.

"I think we have very good players with the ball and definitely we want to try playing out from the back and, it is something that I think we can do very well on a day," said Sandhu. And today was one of those examples. The most important thing is to have that courage, to try things out, even if sometimes things don't work out for you. But, to have that courage to go again and again is something that we've worked on," added the custodian.

Jamshedpur moved to the second spot on the table with 12 points but would rue their missed opportunity to close the gap on leaders Mumbai City FC. Bengaluru now have two draws in a row and their first clean sheet but languish at second-last with just 6 points. (ANI)

