Sports News Roundup: Figure skating-World number three Kihira to miss Beijing Olympics - reports; Tom Brady named to record 15th Pro Bowl and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Figure skating-World number three Kihira to miss Beijing Olympics - reports

Japanese figure skater Rika Kihira will miss the Beijing Olympics after being forced to pull out of the national championships with an ankle injury, local media reported on Tuesday. Ranked third in the world, Kihira was forced to skip Skate Canada and the NHK Trophy this season because of the ankle injury, and Kyodo News, citing sources, said the teenager would be unable to compete in Saitama this week.

Tom Brady named to record 15th Pro Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named to the Pro Bowl for the 15th time, another record in his historic career. Per the NFL, Brady's selection Monday broke a tie with Peyton Manning, Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen for the most all-star selections in league history.

NHL-League brings holiday break forward; Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down

The National Hockey League (NHL) and its players' union (NHLPA) have agreed to postpone five more games amid rising COVID-19 cases at teams and bring the holiday break forward to begin after Tuesday's slate of games. With the latest postponements taking the total to 49 games, the NHL and NHLPA said in Monday's statement that the regular season would resume on Dec. 27.

Tennis-Nadal tests positive for COVID-19 after Abu Dhabi comeback

Rafa Nadal said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from his comeback appearance at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week. The 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one said he was having some "unpleasant moments" but was hoping to feel better soon and would keep people informed about his plans over future tournaments.

Swimming-Canada's MacNeil sets 50m backstroke short course world record

Canada's Maggie MacNeil set a short course world record in the women's 50 metres backstroke to win gold at the world championships in Abu Dhabi. MacNeil, who won 100m butterfly gold at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 25.27 to shave 0.33 seconds off Kira Toussaint's mark on Monday.

Golf-PGA Tour will allow players to compete at Saudi International - report

The PGA Tour has granted permission to its members to miss one of its own events and instead compete at February's Saudi International, Golfweek reported on Monday, citing a memo to players. Thirty players including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau were granted waivers to miss the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is taking place over the same Feb. 3-6 weekend.

Tennis-Vaccine rules Russian out of Australian Open bid

Russian Nata Vikhlyantseva has revealed that she will be unable to travel to Australia and attempt to play in the first Grand Slam of next season because her COVID-19 vaccine is not recognised by local health authorities. All players need to have a double dose of an approved vaccine, or a medical exemption, to participate at the Australian Open, which takes place from Jan. 17-30.

Soccer-Premier League to plough through festive schedule despite COVID surge

Premier League clubs have agreed to continue playing games scheduled over the festive period despite several fixtures being postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the league announced after a meeting between all teams on Monday. Ten Premier League games have been postponed this month due to outbreaks amid a busy schedule where teams are set to play three times between Boxing Day and Jan. 3.

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid's late surge leads Sixers past Celts

Joel Embiid scored nine straight points in the final 1:22 and finished with 41 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied past the host Boston Celtics for a 108-103 win on Monday night. Seth Curry added 26 points and seven assists and Tobias Harris had 25 points with seven boards for the 76ers, who snapped their three-game skid.

Olympics-Kerr named head coach of U.S. men's basketball national team

The Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr has been named head coach for the United States men's basketball team and will lead them as they look to defend their Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Games in Paris. Kerr has won eight NBA championships as a player and a coach and was assistant coach on the most recent USA staff.

