Left Menu

Jhulan Goswami enters world of NFTs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:15 IST
Jhulan Goswami enters world of NFTs
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami is all set to storm the world of non-fungible token (NFT) with the Dubai-based CricFlix, in association with RevSportz and Fanatic Sports, launching its first-ever cricket NFT auction on December 24.

Goswami's 2017 World Cup jersey has already been pre-bid even before the start of auction.

''I am very pleased. May I say this should be the start for many other colleagues of mine to unlock NFT value and reach out to fans,'' said Goswami, who is also the highest wicket taker in women's ODIs.

''We, at CricFlix, are providing powerful transformations into the metaverse by bringing world class cricket memorabilia with a renowned history behind it.

''It is an investment piece of a rare asset class for the future generations where the metaverse and physical world come together and thrive,'' said CricFlix co-founder Anwar Hussein.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021