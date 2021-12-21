'Why are you captain then?' Ponting questions Root's captaincy following England's defeat

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has criticised England captain Joe Root following the visitors' defeat in the second Ashes Test. Jhye Richardson scalped five wickets in the second innings as Australia defeated England by 275 runs in the second Ashes Test on Monday.

Root had said after the defeat that he doesn't think England bowlers bowled the right length. Ponting lashed out at Root for not being strict with the England bowlers. "I nearly fell off my seat when I heard that. Whose job is it then to make them change? Why are you captain then? If you can't influence your bowlers on what length to bowl, what are you doing on the field?" cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying about Root's post-match remarks.

"Joe Root can come back and say whatever he likes but if you're captain, you've got to be able to sense when your bowlers aren't bowling where you want them to. And if they're not going to listen, you take them off, simple as that," he added. Ponting said if bowlers are not listening to Root, then the England skipper must give chance to someone else in the upcoming games.

"Give someone else a chance that is going to do it for you. Or you have a really strong conversation with them on the field to tell them what you need," said Ponting. "That's what captaincy is all about. Regardless of whether they have taken (more than) 1150 wickets between them - well, too bad.

"I need you to bowl differently here to how you bowl in England, I need you to bowl differently to how you bowled four years ago, and if you're not willing to do it then I'll find someone that can' - that should have been the conversation five overs into day one," he added. Meanwhile, Victorian fast bowler Scott Boland on Tuesday was added to the Australian squad for the Ashes Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Australia are 2-0 up in the ongoing Ashes after winning the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. (ANI)

