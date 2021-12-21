Left Menu

Pakistan cricketer hospitalised after pain in chest

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:31 IST
Abid Ali Image Credit: Twitter(@Abid Ali)
Pakistan's Test opener Abid Ali has been kept under observation at a private hospital here after he complained of chest pain while batting during a first-class Quaid-e-Trophy match.

Abid, who is playing for Central Punjab in the tournament, twice complained of chest pain after which his team manager, Ashraf Ali, decided to rush him to hospital for medical attention and tests.

''He was batting on 61 this morning when he complained about having chest pain twice and we felt it was best to send him to hospital where he is presently under observation and undergoing some more tests,'' Ashraf, a former Test wicketkeeper-batter, said.

Abid, who had completed 9000 runs in first class cricket while batting against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team at the UBL complex, joined Central Punjab after a very good Test tour of Bangladesh recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

