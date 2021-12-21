Left Menu

Athletics-Diamond League confirms Shenzhen as host for second meet in China

The Diamond League of track and field athletic competitions announced on Tuesday that Shenzhen would host the 2022 season's second meet in China, with the men's 100 metres set to headline the event.

The season begins in Doha on May 13 and ends in Zurich on Sept. 7-8 while China hosts meetings in Shanghai on July 30 and Shenzhen on Aug. 6.

Athletes will return to China for the first time since the COVID-19 hit, with two meetings in China this year being called off due to strict travel restrictions enforced by the pandemic. The Diamond League also announced which disciplines will be held at different meetings.

A total of 14 events will be held in Shenzhen, including the men's 100 meters, men's 400 meters, and women's 200 meters. "The new meeting will take place on 6th August at the 40,000-capacity Bao'an Stadium," the Diamond League said in a statement.

"The Shenzhen meeting organizing committee will be led by Norwegian Rune Stenersen and the men's 100 meters will be the headline event."

