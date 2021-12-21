Biennial World Cup will create extra $4.4 billion in revenue: FIFA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday claimed staging the World Cup every two years would create an extra $4.4 billion in revenues for the world body. The FIFA Council decided to hold a global summit on Monday by video conference in order to discuss the future of football after receiving a detailed update on the ongoing consultation process on the topic.

The highly controversial plan has met with opposition from Europe and South America. Notably, UEFA, as well as leading European clubs and leagues, have all united in opposition to the biennial World Cup plans. In South America, CONMEBOL rejected the proposal and has created close ties with UEFA -- last week it emerged that South America's 10 nations will join the UEFA Nations League after 2024.

Infantino presented a feasibility study that claimed the biennial World Cup would create "a combined additional $4.4bn (£3.3bn) in revenue from the first four-year cycle." FIFA officials also told the delegates that each member would get "around $16 million" allocated from a new "Member Association Solidarity Fund" of that $3.5bn of the extra revenue in the first four years of the reformed calendar. (ANI)

