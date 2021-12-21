Left Menu

No better feeling than a Test win: Richardson after 2nd Ashes Test victory

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson said today that there is no better feeling than registering a victory in a Test match.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 21-12-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 16:49 IST
Australia and England in action (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Australian pacer Jhye Richardson said today that there is no better feeling than registering a victory in a Test match. Richardson's comments came after Australia registered a victory in the 2nd Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, gaining a 2-0 lead in the ongoing series. The pacer had taken five wickets in the second innings.

"More of a relief than anything. Especially after the first innings having a bit of a tough time of it out there, to come out again and most importantly get the win. It's nice to make a contribution as well, but there's no better feeling (than) a Test win," ESPNcricinfo quoted Richardson as saying. "The beauty of Australian cricket at the moment is we've got fast-bowling stocks for days. I think that's a wonderful problem for the selectors and JL [Justin Langer] to have. Whatever happens, happens. I had unfortunate first innings and then bowled a little bit better second innings. I'm happy to go either way. As long as we're winning, then that's all we can ask for," he added.

Jhye Richardson scalped five wickets in the second innings as Australia defeated England by 275 runs in the second Ashes Test. With this win, Australia has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The Boxing Day Test will begin on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). "I think getting back into the intensity of Test cricket, it's obviously a step above playing domestic cricket. You can often find yourself - if you haven't played for a while - trying too hard because you feel like you need to impress. But having said that, I don't think I bowled too badly," said Richardson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

