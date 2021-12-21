Cricket-Pakistan's Abid diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday, the country's cricket board (PCB) said. Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart.

"Abid was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed," the PCB said in a statement https://www.pcb.com.pk/press-release-detail/pcb-statement-on-abid-ali.html. "He is under the care of consultant cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable." Abid has played 16 test matches and six one-day internationals for Pakistan.

