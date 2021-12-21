Left Menu

Soccer-COVID-hit Salernitana banned from travelling for Udinese game

Italy's Serie A was facing its first COVID-19-enforced fixture disruption this season on Tuesday after an outbreak of the virus at Salernitana meant the bottom side could not travel for their game against Udinese on Tuesday. Salernitana are bottom of Serie A with eight points, while Udinese are 14th with 20 points.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:38 IST
  Italy

Italy's Serie A was facing its first COVID-19-enforced fixture disruption this season on Tuesday after an outbreak of the virus at Salernitana meant the bottom side could not travel for their game against Udinese on Tuesday. Salernitana said in a statement on Tuesday morning that the local health authority (ASL) in Salerno had requested a suspension of activity and prohibited their involvement in sporting events after positive cases emerged within the squad.

The league body has yet to comment, and the fixture is still officially scheduled to take place at 6.30pm local time on Tuesday. Salernitana are bottom of Serie A with eight points, while Udinese are 14th with 20 points.

