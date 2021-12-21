Scotland sets out COVID restrictions for large events post-Christmas

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday set out plans for further restrictions on large scale public events in Scotland after Christmas to try to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. Sturgeon said that from Dec. 26, for up to three weeks, there would be limits on the numbers of people who could attend events and social distancing would be required.

"This will of course make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three week period," she said. Sturgeon said there would no change to the government's advice for Christmas, but public New Year's Eve celebrations would not go ahead.

