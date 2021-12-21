Left Menu

PV Sindhu appointed BWF's Athletes' Commission member

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:23 IST
PV Sindhu appointed BWF's Athletes' Commission member
PV Sindhu (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced the six members of the BWF Athletes' Commission 2021 - 2025. The members are as follows: Iris Wang (USA), Robin Tabeling (NED), Greysia Polii (INA), Kim Soyeong (KOR), Pusarla V. Sindhu (IND), Zheng Si Wei (CHN).

"The new Commission will meet soon and decide the Chair and Deputy Chair of the Commission amongst the six members," stated BWF in an official release. The Chair of the BWF Athletes' Commission, following a vetting process as required for all Council members, will become a member of the Council until the next elections in 2025.

Sindhu was last seen playing in the BWF World Championships where she lost her quarterfinal match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

