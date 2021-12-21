Napoli skipper Insigne tests positive for COVID-19

Serie A club SSC Napoli on Tuesday announced that its skipper Lorenzo Insigne has tested positive for COVID-19. "Lorenzo Insigne has tested positive for Covid-19, revealed following a PCR test taken this morning. The player will self-isolate at his home," the official handle of the club tweeted.

Insigne has played a big role in Napoli's Serie A title challenge in the ongoing season. He has managed to score four goals in 15 league appearances and the club is currently in second place in Serie A standings, four points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Insigne will now miss Napoli's home clash against Spezia on Wednesday. (ANI)

