Napoli skipper Insigne tests positive for COVID-19

Serie A club SSC Napoli on Tuesday announced that its skipper Lorenzo Insigne has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Naples | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:24 IST
Lorenzo Insigne (Photo/ SSC Napoli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Serie A club SSC Napoli on Tuesday announced that its skipper Lorenzo Insigne has tested positive for COVID-19. "Lorenzo Insigne has tested positive for Covid-19, revealed following a PCR test taken this morning. The player will self-isolate at his home," the official handle of the club tweeted.

Insigne has played a big role in Napoli's Serie A title challenge in the ongoing season. He has managed to score four goals in 15 league appearances and the club is currently in second place in Serie A standings, four points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Insigne will now miss Napoli's home clash against Spezia on Wednesday. (ANI)

