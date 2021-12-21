Left Menu

Asian Champions Trophy: India suffer 3-5 defeat against Japan in SF, to face Pakistan for third-place

Indian Men's Hockey Team on Tuesday suffered a 3-5 defeat against Japan in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:57 IST
India and Japan players in action (Photo: Hockey India's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Indian Men's Hockey Team on Tuesday suffered a 3-5 defeat against Japan in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. Shota Yamada (1'), Raiki Fujishima (2'), Yoshiki Kirishita (29'), Kosei Kawabe (35'), and Ooka Ryoma (41') find themselves on the score sheet for Japan. Meanwhile, Dilpreet Singh (17'), Harmanpreet Singh (53'), and Hardik Singh (59') scored for India.

After the defeat, India will face Pakistan for the third-place play-off and Japan will face South Korea in the final. In their last round-robin match on Sunday, the Indian Men's Hockey Team eased past Japan with a 6-0. That time, Harmanpreet Singh, (10', 53') Dilpreet Singh (23'), Jarmanpreet Singh (34'), Sumit (46'), and Shamsher Singh (54') scored the goals as Team India picked up a big win.

India were in contention for their third consecutive title at the Asian Champions Trophy this time, having won the prestigious tournament in 2016 and joint winners in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

