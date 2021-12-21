The following are the top stories at 2100 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SA-ELGAR-CONTROVERSY As players, we have gotten used to bad news around us: SA captain Dean Elgar Johannesburg, Dec 21 (PTI) South Africa cricket was hit by yet another controversy relating to racial prejudice charges against some of its legends ahead of the first Test against India, but skipper Dean Elgar says his team remains focussed on putting up a professional effort against the ''best team'' in the world.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-ELGAR If there is one bowler who can exploit South African conditions, it is Bumrah: Elgar (Eds: Dropping a redundant word in intro ) Johannesburg, Dec 21 (PTI) South Africa captain Dean Elgar feels the Indian pace attack has improved immensely, especially overseas, and Jasprit Bumrah is best placed to exploit the ''spicy'' conditions in the rainbow nation.

SPO-DOPING-IND-WADA-LD REPORT India among world's top 3 dope violators in latest WADA report (Eds: Recasts intro, minor edits) New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) An uptick in the number of offenders has taken India into the top-three of the world's biggest doping violators in a WADA report detailing the transgressions for the year 2019 with bodybuilding, weightlifting and athletics contributing majorly to the country's embarrassing record.

SPO-HOCK-ACT-LD IND Heartbreak for title holders India in ACT hockey, suffer 3-5 loss to Japan in semifinal (Eds: Adds match details ) Dhaka, Dec 21 (PTI) Defending champions and Olympic bronze medallist India dished out a below-par performance to suffer a stunning 3-5 defeat against Japan in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament here on Tuesday.

SPO-BAD-GOPICHAND-SRIKANTH Srikanth will need to curb his errors to be more consistent in busy 2022: Gopichand By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has lauded Kidambi Srikanth for winning a historic silver medal at the world championships but said he will need to cut down on his errors in order to remain consistent through a busy 2022.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-QUARTERS-PREVIEWS Kerala have edge against Services, Saurashtra, Vidarbha clash in battle of equals Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Kerala would have a definite edge against Services, while in a battle of equals, Saurashtra take on a resurgent Vidarbha in the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday.

SPO-BILLIARDS-NATIONALS-ADVANI Pankaj Advani wins his 11th National Billiards title Bhopal, Dec 21 (PTI) Ace cueist Pankaj Advani defended his national billiards title -- his 11th in the tournament -- after he defeated his PSPB teammate Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 in a best of nine games final here.

SPO-CRI-ASHES-PONTING-ROOT If you can't influence bowlers, what are you doing on field? Ponting questions Root's leadership Adelaide, Dec 21 (PTI) Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has slammed Joe Root for criticising England bowlers after his side's second consecutive defeat in the ongoing Ashes series, saying as the leader it is his responsibility to ensure the strategy is followed.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN I felt like I was being thrown under the bus: Ashwin recalls a Shastri remark that crushed him New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin has revealed that he felt like he was being ''thrown under the bus'' after a remark by former head coach Ravi Shastri left him ''crushed'' during a torrid phase in his career when he contemplated retirement multiple times.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-NORTJE SA pacer Nortje ruled out of India Tests Johannesburg, Dec 21 (PTI) South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming three Test series against India due to a ''persistent'' injury.

SPO-BAD-SRIKANTH I thought missing Olympics is not the end of the world, says Srikanth after silver at worlds Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) When he missed the Tokyo Games due to a mix of injuries and cancellation of qualifiers owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth said to himself that Olympics is not the end of the world SPO-CRI-ABID-PAK-CHEST Pakistan cricketer hospitalised after pain in chest Karachi, Dec 21 (PTI) Pakistan's Test opener Abid Ali has been kept under observation at a private hospital here after he complained of chest pain while batting during a first-class Quaid-e-Trophy match.

SPO-PKL Pro Kabaddi League season 8 starts from Wednesday Bengaluru, Dec 21 (PTI) The eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will start here on Wednesday and all the 12 teams are geared up for the tournament to be played at a single venue due to the COVID-19 threat.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-QUARTERS-TN TN crushes Karnataka to reach Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu came up with a superb all-round performance to crush Karnataka by 151 runs to progress to the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy domestic 50-over tournament here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-QUARTERS-UP Himachal stun UP by five wickets, storm into semifinals Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh rode on a stroke-filed 99 by Prashant Chopra as they stunned Uttar Pradesh by five wickets to storm into the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.

SPO-CWG-BATON-IOA Queen's Baton Relay for 2022 CWG to be held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Odisha New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Queen's Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Odisha from January 12-15, for which the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has decided to constitute a committee.

