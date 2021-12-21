Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Keita named in Guinea squad for Cup of Nations

They will be heavily fancied to make the second round. The Nations Cup finals have been under threat with concerns raised over a lack of organisation, incomplete building work and coronavirus outbreaks among the large number of players and staff set to descend on Cameroon in the next few weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:15 IST
Soccer-Liverpool's Keita named in Guinea squad for Cup of Nations

Guinea have included Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita in their extended 27-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next month as they became the first team to name their final selection on Tuesday. Keita is likely to be the first of three players from the title-chasing Anfield club to be selected for the Jan. 9-Feb. 6 competition along with Egyptian forward Mo Salah and Senegal striker Sadio Mane.

Former Arsenal forward Kaba Diawara recently replaced Frenchman Didier Six as Guinea coach and has also selected the brother of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Defender Florentin plays for Sochaux in the French second tier. Keita is likely to come up against Mane, with Guinea drawn in Group B at the finals alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi. They will be heavily fancied to make the second round.

The Nations Cup finals have been under threat with concerns raised over a lack of organisation, incomplete building work and coronavirus outbreaks among the large number of players and staff set to descend on Cameroon in the next few weeks. But Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe has said he expects the finals to go ahead as planned.

Guinea squad: Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Ostersund, Sweden), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians, Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya, Guinea)

Defenders: Saidou Sow (St Etienne, France), Ibrahima Conte (Niort, France), Florentin Pogba (Sochaux, France), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys, Switzerland), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Antoine Conte (Universitatea Craiova, Romania), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg 08, Norway) Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Roma, Italy), Ibrahima Cisse (Seriang, Belgium), Mory Konate (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Bnei Sakhnin, Israel), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig), Mamadou Kane (Neftci, Azerbaijan), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya, Guinea), Aguibou Camara (Olympiacos, Greece), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England)

Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble, France), Jose Kante (Kairat, Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont France), Sory Kaba (OH Leuven, Belgium)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021