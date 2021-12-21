Soccer-Japan's 54-year-old 'King Kazu' says eight clubs out to sign him

Evergreen Japanese footballer Kazuyoshi Miura, now 54, has no intention of hanging up his boots and said that as many as eight Japanese clubs are after his signature for next season, Kyodo News agency reported on Tuesday. Miura, known as "King Kazu" in his homeland, became the oldest player to feature in Japan's first division when he played for Yokohama FC last season, but is now looking for opportunities elsewhere after the side were relegated to the second tier.

"I'm getting a lot of input from the clubs on how they thrive on the power of their community's influence and how they aspire to earn promotion. It'll be tough work (deciding who to play for)," Miura was quoted as saying. "I want to sort out what is most important for me, and then make an honest decision based on my feelings."

Miura started his career with Brazil's Santos in 1986 because Japan did not have a professional league at the time, before going on to play for the likes of Verdy Kawasaki, Genoa, Dinamo Zagreb and Vissel Kobe. In September last year, Miura told https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-japan-king-kazu-interview-idUKKBN2681XL Reuters that his passion was undimmed and he wasn't interested in setting new age-related records.

"My feelings towards soccer and my aspirations that I want to have success in soccer haven't changed since I became a professional player in Brazil in 1986. The passion has not changed either," he said.

