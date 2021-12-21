Sports News Roundup: Chelsea disappointed with depleted squad but ready for challenge; South Africa focused on beating India despite off-field woes and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-South Africa focused on beating India despite off-field woes

Test captain Dean Elgar says he will not let the allegations of racist conduct that have come to light at Cricket South Africa in recent months become an excuse for failure as his side prepare to host India in a three-match series from Sunday. Director of cricket Graeme Smith, who denies the claims, and national team coach Mark Boucher were among a number of CSA employees implicated in "tentative findings" made by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman into alleged past discrimination.

Soccer-Chelsea disappointed with depleted squad but ready for challenge - Tuchel

Chelsea must "find solutions" on the pitch despite not having a full-strength squad, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday, as the London side face the busy year-end fixture period short of several players due to injury or COVID-19. Chelsea had only four outfield players on the bench for the goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday after seven members of their squad tested positive for coronavirus.

Soccer-AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic injured for Empoli match – Pioli

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the club's latest player to be ruled out with injury, Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday, as the Rossoneri look to end a recent winless run against Empoli before the winter break. The Rossoneri have lost important figures like Simon Kjaer, Ante Rebic, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria to injury in recent weeks, and the absences have coincided with a dip in form.

Tennis-Bencic tests positive for COVID-19 after Abu Dhabi event, has "severe symptoms"

Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic has tested positive for COVID-19 after her trip to Abu Dhabi and has "severe symptoms", she said on Tuesday, a day after Rafa Nadal announced he had also tested positive. Both players had travelled to Abu Dhabi to play in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event last week. Nadal also said he was having some "unpleasant moments" after testing positive upon his return to Spain.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin secures 72nd World Cup in Courchevel giant slalom

American Mikaela Shiffrin crushed the opposition in Tuesday's giant slalom in Courchevel in France to claim her 72nd alpine skiing World Cup victory. The 26-year-old was in a league of her won in the opening run in the French resort and kept things under control in the second to clinch her third World Cup win this season and second in a giant slalom.

Soccer-PSG must alter tactics with Mbappe and Neymar unavailable - Pochettino

Paris St Germain will look to end the year on a high when they take on Lorient in the final game of the year but must alter their tactics with Neymar still injured and Kylian Mbappe suspended, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday. PSG are top of the standings with 45 points while relegation-threatened Lorient are 19th ahead of the final match before a short winter break.

Swimming-Canada's MacNeil sets 50m backstroke short course world record

Canada's Maggie MacNeil set a short course world record in the women's 50 metres backstroke to win gold at the world championships in Abu Dhabi. MacNeil, who won 100m butterfly gold at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 25.27 to shave 0.33 seconds off Kira Toussaint's mark on Monday.

Motor racing-Latifi speaks out after death threats following Abu Dhabi crash

Canadian Nicholas Latifi spoke out on Tuesday after receiving death threats and online abuse over a crash at the Dec. 12 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that led to Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning the Formula One title and Lewis Hamilton missing out. The Williams driver brought out the safety car late in the race, with a change in procedure giving Verstappen the opportunity to pass Mercedes' Hamilton on the last lap.

Soccer-Spurs may appeal UEFA decision after Europa Conference League exit - Conte

Tottenham Hotspur may appeal UEFA's decision to eliminate them from the Europa Conference League and are confident of getting the verdict overturned, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday. Spurs were knocked out of the competition on Monday after European soccer's governing body ruled that they must forfeit their final group game against Rennes, which was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the London club.

Soccer-'Absurd' to play twice in four days given COVID, says Liverpool's Lijnders

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said on Tuesday that it was "absurd" that Liverpool have to play two games in four days given the number of COVID-19 cases and injuries at the club. The Anfield side drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the league and will face Leicester City at home on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

