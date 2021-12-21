Nagpur cops crack murder that took place in 2007, arrest seven
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-12-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 23:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Nagpur police on Tuesday claimed it had solved a murder that took in 2007 in Kamptee area with the arrest of a history-sheeter and six of his associates.
An official said one Vishal Paisadeli was killed on March 22 that year after he was made to drink alcohol, lie on a road and a sports utility vehicle driven over him.
''A probe was started by Khaperkheda police. Now, after 14 years, we have been able to arrest history-sheeter Ranjit Safelkar and six others,'' he said.
