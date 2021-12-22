Left Menu

Soccer-Sevilla held to a 1-1 draw by much-improved Barcelona

Second-placed Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw by Barcelona on Tuesday, a result that helped Real Madrid to open a five-point lead at the top of LaLiga. Barca are seventh in standings with 28 points from 18 games, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 04:27 IST
Soccer-Sevilla held to a 1-1 draw by much-improved Barcelona

Second-placed Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw by Barcelona on Tuesday, a result that helped Real Madrid to open a five-point lead at the top of LaLiga. Playing under heavy rain, a much-improved Barcelona desperately tried to score a second goal after Ronald Araujo drew them level with a header in the 45th minute but they were thwarted by an equally determined Sevilla, who were reduced to 10 men after Jules Kounde was shown a straight red card in the 64th.

Sevilla went ahead after Papu Gomez latched on to a Ivan Rakitic corner kick and fired home a low strike. Barca are seventh in standings with 28 points from 18 games, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021