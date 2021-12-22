Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Nketiah hat-trick fires Arsenal into League Cup semis

Eddie Nketiah struck a hat-trick as Arsenal beat League One club Sunderland 5-1 at the Emirates on Tuesday to book a place in the semi-finals of the League Cup. Mikel Arteta rotated his side but still fielded a strong enough line-up to ensure his team comfortably progressed to the last four.

Olympics-NHL decides against competing in Beijing due to COVID-19 -ESPN

The National Hockey League will not send its players to compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads globally, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The NHL agreed last September to pause its regular season so the world's top players could compete in Beijing with the caveat it could withdraw if COVID-19 disruptions forced games to be rescheduled during the Olympics window.

Athletics hand managerial reins to Mark Kotsay

The Oakland Athletics officially named Mark Kotsay manager on Tuesday. Kotsay, 46, received a three-year contract with a club option for the 2025 season.

Soccer-Sevilla held to a 1-1 draw by much-improved Barcelona

Second-placed Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw by Barcelona on Tuesday, a result that helped Real Madrid to open a five-point lead at the top of LaLiga. Playing under heavy rain, a much-improved Barcelona desperately tried to score a second goal after Ronald Araujo drew them level with a header in the 45th minute but they were thwarted by an equally determined Sevilla, who were reduced to 10 men after Jules Kounde was shown a straight red card in the 64th.

NHL-Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases.

The league said a new date for the game has yet to be decided.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin secures 72nd World Cup in Courchevel giant slalom

American Mikaela Shiffrin crushed the opposition in Tuesday's giant slalom in Courchevel in France to claim her 72nd alpine skiing World Cup victory. The 26-year-old was in a league of her won in the opening run in the French resort and kept things under control in the second to clinch her third World Cup win this season and second in a giant slalom.

Motor racing: Mick Schumacher to take on Ferrari F1 reserve role

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael, will double up as a Ferrari reserve driver next season while also having a regular race seat at U.S.-owned Haas. Team boss Mattia Binotto told reporters that the 22-year-old German would be available to stand in at 11 of the record 23 scheduled races should Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz be unavailable.

Chinese designer enjoys Olympic boost for figure skating costumes

China's upcoming Winter Olympics is adding sparkle to a young costume designer's growing business, as more Chinese take to the ice and seek tailor-made outfits for figure skating. Zhang Yifan, a 25-year-old designer based in Beijing, has seen business boom since the city won its bid for the 2022 Olympics and began a campaign to lure 300 million Chinese to embrace snow and ice sports.

NBA: No reason to pause, vaccines are working

NBA leadership made the decision that games will go on based on one driving factor: science. While the NFL shifted testing protocol and the NHL paused games until Monday, commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday there are no plans to halt the NBA schedule thanks to a 97 percent vaccination rate with almost two-thirds of the league boosted.

Tigers first base coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49

Detroit Tigers first base coach Kimera Bartee, a former major leaguer, died suddenly at age 49, the team announced Tuesday. The team said he passed away Monday. No cause of death was given.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)