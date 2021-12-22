Left Menu

BBL: Perth Scorchers' home matches in January to be played at Metricon Stadium

The Big Bash League (BBL) on Wednesday confirmed that both Perth Scorchers home matches scheduled for January 5 and 6 will be held at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast.

The Big Bash League (BBL) on Wednesday confirmed that both Perth Scorchers home matches scheduled for January 5 and 6 will be held at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast. The confirmation of a venue for both matches follows last week's announcement that no further matches would be played in Perth during the BBL season 11.

According to organisers, the decision was taken due to state border controls and how they apply to entry into Western Australia, which made playing the matches at Optus Stadium not possible. "Metricon Stadium has been chosen to host the matches on January 5 and 6 due to a variety of logistical and operational and fan-facing considerations that made it the preferred venue for both games," a statement from BBL read.

"The ability of our Clubs, players, staff, broadcasters, partners and venues to remain agile and keep the KFC BBL|11 season moving forward is nothing short of remarkable," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said. "We know these two additional matches at Metricon Stadium, including a rematch of the KFC BBL|10 Final, will provide even more summer family entertainment options for our fans on the Gold Coast," he added.

The Perth Scorchers matches, to be played against Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers respectively, will begin at their original start times of 9:15pm AEDT / 8:15pm AEST / 6:15pm AWST. (ANI)

