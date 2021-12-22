Left Menu

Archer has 2nd surgery on elbow, will miss West Indies tour

PTI | London | Updated: 22-12-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 09:18 IST
Fast bowler Jofra Archer has undergone a second operation on his injured right elbow and will be sidelined until next summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

The England paceman, whose absence is being felt during the current Ashes series, had surgery on Dec. 11 in London.

“The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow,” the ECB said in a statement.

The 26-year-old Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months. He's been ruled out of a test series against the West Indies in March.

Archer had elbow surgery in May after pulling out of the Indian Premier League and then feeling pain in the same area bowling for Sussex in an English County Championship match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

