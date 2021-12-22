Left Menu

Real Madrid outbreak grows after Alaba, Isco test positive

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 22-12-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 09:24 IST
Real Madrid has added David Alaba and Isco Alarcón to its list of players with COVID-19, taking it to eight members of its first team.

Madrid added the defender and midfielder on Tuesday to the list that already included Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Rodgyro, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

None will be available for the Spanish leaders' match at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Bilbao will be without four players, including Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón and starting defender Iñigo Martínez.

