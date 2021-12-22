Left Menu

Police raid Inter Milan offices as part of finances probe

Inter said the documents requested from it were related to the sale of players in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.The request was made by the Milan Public Prosecutors Office to verify that the relevant capital gains were correctly recorded in the accounts, Inter said in a statement.The clubs financial statements have been drawn up in compliance with the most rigorous accounting principles.No Inter employee is being investigated, the club added.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 22-12-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 09:49 IST
Police raid Inter Milan offices as part of finances probe
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Serie A champion Inter Milan was the latest club to have its offices raided by the finance police as part of the ongoing investigation into false accounting.

Authorities had raided the offices of Juventus last month to gather information on player transfers and agent dealings between 2019 and this year. Inter said the documents requested from it were related to the sale of players in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

''The request was made by the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office to verify that the relevant capital gains were correctly recorded in the accounts," Inter said in a statement.

''The club's financial statements have been drawn up in compliance with the most rigorous accounting principles.

"No Inter employee is being investigated,'' the club added. ''No charges have been made. As the statement released by the Public Prosecutor's Office says, these are preliminary investigations." The investigation centers on inflated valuations that allow players to move from one club to another for officially far more than they are worth. These capital gains are known as "plusvalenze" and are a form of false accounting.

More clubs in Italy and in Europe are reportedly been investigated because of similar transfers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021